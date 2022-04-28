Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

