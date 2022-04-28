Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

