Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 204.2% in April

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amesite in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMST stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

