AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMN opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

