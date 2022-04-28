Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

