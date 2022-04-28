AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,050 shares in the company, valued at $402,048. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 4,100 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,193.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of AMPG opened at $2.54 on Thursday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmpliTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

