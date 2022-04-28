AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

