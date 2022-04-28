ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in April

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ANA stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.