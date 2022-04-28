ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in April

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ANA stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.35.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
