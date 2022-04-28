Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

