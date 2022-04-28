Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.