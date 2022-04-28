Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,756 shares of company stock worth $4,180,456. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.