Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.70 Million

Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $377.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.32 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.