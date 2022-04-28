Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Newmont by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

