Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.83 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

