Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $959.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $949.90 million and the highest is $974.63 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

SBH opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.