Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

