Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Constellium has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $42,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $21,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

