Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.25 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $209.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

