Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,400. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

