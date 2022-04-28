Analysts Expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.45.

BODY opened at 1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.70. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 1.51 and a 1-year high of 13.50.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

