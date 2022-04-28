Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.70). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

