Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post $34.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.98 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $205.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.23 million to $205.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $270.90 million, with estimates ranging from $263.09 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

