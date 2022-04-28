Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 9,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,832. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ViewRay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

