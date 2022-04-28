Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
Shares of FELE opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.