Analysts Issue Forecasts for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

