Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $29.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $28.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $36.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $124.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $146.85 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,300.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,654.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,780.82.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

