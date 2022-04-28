Analysts Offer Predictions for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AND. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.17.

TSE:AND opened at C$44.05 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

