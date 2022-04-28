Analysts Offer Predictions for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.
TSE:AND opened at C$44.05 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 8.89%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
