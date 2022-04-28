Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

MRNA opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

