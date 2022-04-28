Analysts Set Expectations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$336.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.