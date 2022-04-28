Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,969 shares of company stock worth $1,113,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

