Analyzing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Etsy and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 6 12 0 2.67 Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $207.94, indicating a potential upside of 113.16%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Etsy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.33 billion 5.32 $493.51 million $3.41 28.61 Marchex $53.48 million 1.42 -$4.39 million ($0.10) -18.00

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.19% 83.06% 15.04% Marchex -8.21% -14.00% -10.23%

Summary

Etsy beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.