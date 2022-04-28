Analyzing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -45.15% -53.38% -19.18% Seritage Growth Properties -24.12% -3.47% -1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $355.26 million 0.05 -$33.76 million ($1.25) -0.20 Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 3.96 -$28.15 million ($0.82) -12.90

Seritage Growth Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group (Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Seritage Growth Properties (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

