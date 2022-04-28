Andrew W. Nelson Acquires 250,000 Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($95,590.11).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.39) on Thursday. IQE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of £245.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

IQE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IQE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60 ($0.76).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

