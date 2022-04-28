Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.2328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ADRZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

