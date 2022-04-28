Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADRZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Andritz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

