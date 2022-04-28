Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FINS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period.

