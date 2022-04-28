Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FINS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $18.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
