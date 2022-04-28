Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

POND stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Angel Pond has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

