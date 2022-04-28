ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.18% from the company’s current price.
LON:AGL opened at GBX 102 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.83). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.06.
ANGLE Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.