ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.18% from the company’s current price.

LON:AGL opened at GBX 102 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.83). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.06.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

