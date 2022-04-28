Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BUD opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $519,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.