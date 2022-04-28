Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BUD opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $519,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

