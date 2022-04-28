Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 336.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.
