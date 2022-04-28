ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

