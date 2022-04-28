Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

