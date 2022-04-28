AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 219.1% in April

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 219.1% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $0.31 on Thursday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.