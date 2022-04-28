Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

AITUY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Anritsu has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

