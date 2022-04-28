Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

Get Ansell alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.