Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

