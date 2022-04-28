Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

