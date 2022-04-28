Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

