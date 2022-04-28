AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee Sells 43,326 Shares

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $439.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About AppHarvest (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
