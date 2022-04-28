AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APPH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 5.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

