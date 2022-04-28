Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 444,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,982,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

