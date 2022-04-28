Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APLE opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 245,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

